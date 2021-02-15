MidAmerican Energy asking customers to reduce natural gas usage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - MidAmerican Energy is asking its customers to conserve their natural gas use as extreme weather conditions are impacting supplies around the country.

MidAmerican Energy said its systems are operating as expected but the flow of natural gas to Iowa has been impacted due to frozen wells in the southern U.S. The energy company said it is working with its largest customers to ensure uninterrupted gas service for residential customers.

The company said it expects the issue to resolve itself over the next few days as temperatures rise in the southern United States.

MidAmerican is asking customers to consider making minor adjustments, such as lowering the thermostat a few degrees, to help ensure natural gas is available.

