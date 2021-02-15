Advertisement

Marion flower shop seeing steady Valentine’s Day business despite cold weather and pandemic

Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) -Below freezing temperatures aren’t stopping floral shops from delivering flowers for Valentine’s Day.

Roots in Bloom, in downtown Marion, spends weeks preparing for a rush of customers.

Despite the pandemic and freezing weather slowing down traffic for the major holiday, the shop said they are seeing steady orders for delivery and pick-up all weekend.

The owner said these temperatures are dangerous for flowers and that they take extra care to keep each arrangement protected from the winds.

“It’s double-bagging so that we have extra protection on the flowers,” said Cassie Hammarmeister, Designer and Owner of Roots in Bloom. “And they go right from the place where we have our orders ready wear to the van. Or ride to the person’s vehicle. So it’s a lot of education with people of, we’re freezing cold, imagine what these flowers from warm climates are thinking.”

Although Sundays are typically slower days for floral shops, Roots in Bloom said they are happy with the traffic seen so far.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, questions former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testifies...
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley issues statement on Trump acquittal
This photo provided by Emmet County Sheriffs Office shows Tracie Lang The Emmett County...
City officials in small Iowa town faces string of charges
‘It is a disappointing move’: State rescinds COVID-19 vaccines for five Iowa Counties
Robbery occurred at the Marathon Gas Station on Alpine Rd.
Iowa City police looking for suspects in Friday night homicide
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle...
Jaguars, accused racist strength coach Chris Doyle part ways

Latest News

Marion flower shop seeing steady Valentine's Day business despite cold weather and pandemic
Marion flower shop seeing steady Valentine's Day business despite cold weather and pandemic
GuideLink Center in Iowa City opening on Monday
GuideLink Center in Iowa City opening on Monday
Iowa Restaurant and Bar Relief Grant Program deadline on Monday
Iowa Restaurant and Bar Relief Grant Program deadline on Monday
Iowa COVID case daily update 2-14-2021
Iowa COVID case daily update 2-14-2021