Marion flower shop seeing steady Valentine’s Day business despite cold weather and pandemic

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) -Below freezing temperatures aren’t stopping floral shops from delivering flowers for Valentine’s Day.

Roots in Bloom, in downtown Marion, spends weeks preparing for a rush of customers.

Despite the pandemic and freezing weather slowing down traffic for the major holiday, the shop said they are seeing steady orders for delivery and pick-up all weekend.

The owner said these temperatures are dangerous for flowers and that they take extra care to keep each arrangement protected from the winds.

“It’s double-bagging so that we have extra protection on the flowers,” said Cassie Hammarmeister, Designer and Owner of Roots in Bloom. “And they go right from the place where we have our orders ready wear to the van. Or ride to the person’s vehicle. So it’s a lot of education with people of, we’re freezing cold, imagine what these flowers from warm climates are thinking.”

Although Sundays are typically slower days for floral shops, Roots in Bloom said they are happy with the traffic seen so far.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.