Marshalltown police searching for suspect in early morning shooting
One person has died after being shot at a Casey’s
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Marshalltown Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a Casey’s Monday morning.
Officials said officers responded to the Casey’s on North 3rd Avenue just after 3 a.m.
That’s where they found a man with a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries.
Police are looking for a short man wearing a black hooded coat and black sweatpants.
Anyone with information should call the Marshalltown Police Department at 641-754-5725. Tips can also be submitted by calling 641-753-1234, or by texting the word “marshall” followed by the tip to CRIMES (274637), or online at www.marshallcountycs.com.
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.