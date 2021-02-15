Marshalltown police searching for suspect in early morning shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Marshalltown Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a Casey’s Monday morning.

Officials said officers responded to the Casey’s on North 3rd Avenue just after 3 a.m.

That’s where they found a man with a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries.

Police are looking for a short man wearing a black hooded coat and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information should call the Marshalltown Police Department at 641-754-5725. Tips can also be submitted by calling 641-753-1234, or by texting the word “marshall” followed by the tip to CRIMES (274637), or online at www.marshallcountycs.com.

