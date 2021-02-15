Local auto shops seeing increase in people needing services due to cold weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This relentless cold builds up on homes, sidewalks and roads, but this can also mean lot of repairs for cars.

At All Tune and Lube Total Car Care in Cedar Rapids workers have been swamped dealing with people needing services because of the cold weather, everything from tires, and alternators to dead batteries.

The Service Manager says they are also dealing with people who need brakes and anti-freeze coolant and radiator fluid services. They say they’ve seen a boost in business, especially this week with the freezing temperatures. Typically, they schedule two to three days out but, right now, they are scheduling a week out due to more car trouble, from breakdowns, tow ins and cars simply not starting.

“Every driver knows their car better than we do. They are in it everyday so they see what’s going on. They know when their cars are acting differently especially when it’s so cold. Your car is making extra noises because things are turning in, and resisting but don’t ignore it,” said Kevin Bullard.

Bullard says they expect things to stay busy throughout this especially week, but also the rest of the winter season, which is typical.

He adds the biggest thing people can do to prevent these issues is not put it off.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.