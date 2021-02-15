Advertisement

Iowa State Patrol Trooper returns to work after 435 days of recovery

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa State Patrol Trooper returned to work this weekend 435 days after being severely injured doing an off-the-job construction project.

In December 2019, Trooper Jared Rude suffered extensive injuries when a scaffolding he was on collapsed. His injuries included a brain bleed, a broken temporal bone, fractured facial bones, and some broken bones on his vertebrae.

He had been a trooper then for seven years. His wife, Amanda, and Winneshiek County Sheriff Dan Marx, spoke to TV9 a few weeks after the incident.

They spoke about the incredible family-like support Trooper Rude received from the community during his recovery.

It has been 435 days since Trooper Jared Rude sustained a traumatic brain injury while working on the family acreage in...

Posted by Iowa State Patrol on Saturday, February 13, 2021

