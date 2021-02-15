Iowa reports 206 more COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday reported one COVID-19 death and 206 more cases of the virus in Iowa.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state’s data shows a total of 329,304 people in Iowa have tested positive for the COVID-19 and a total of 5,237 people have died since the pandemic began.

The state lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,727 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 510 of the reported deaths.

A total of 329,304 people in Iowa have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The state reports a total of 242 people are hospitalized with the virus, with 35 people having been admitted to Iowa hospitals in the last 24 hours. There are 57 patients in the ICU and 28 on ventilators.

According to the data the state makes available, 1,299 people were tested for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. The state reports a total of 1,514,946 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 15.9 percent.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 477,497 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. A total of 121,794 people have completed both vaccine doses in Iowa.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.