Iowa man designs American flag in honor of Black history month

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The American Flag stands for freedom and democracy, but one Iowa man is giving it a new look in honor of Black History Month.

Lloyd Blackwell of Des Moines created the design concept for the flag. His friend Calvin Fields then completed the flag.

In the new flag, you see slaves picking cotton in a field.

Blackwell says they represent 400 years of African-American tears, toil, tragedy, disappointment and death.

“You start with the most popular piece of material in this country and that will grab the attention and hold it,” Blackwell said. “You look at the stars and you can see it. And the longer you look at it, the more vivid it becomes,” Blackwell said.

Blackwell says he would like to see the flag fly every February for Black History Month.

He would also like it placed at every federal building in Washington D.C.

