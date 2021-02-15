Iowa law requiring in-person learning now in effect

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, a new law goes into effect, requiring Iowa schools to offer full-time in-person learning despite the pandemic.

Governor Reynolds signed the bill into law last month. It says if a school is switching to hybrid learning or virtual learning, it must also offer in-person classes.

A Public Health Disaster Declaration Governor Reynolds issues can waive the requirement.

The state can also waive it if the Department of Education grants a school waiver due to teachers quarantining.

