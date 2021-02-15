Iowa counties facing rescinded COVID vaccine allocations from the state issue updates on current supply

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -After five counties in Iowa learned late last week that the state would be rescinding their weekly COVID vaccine allocation because they hadn’t met an 80% usage threshold of their current supplies, those counties have issued updates to the public on where they stand for the upcoming week.

KCRG-TV9 learned on Friday that Washington, Chickasaw, Buchanan, Poweshiek, and Hancock Counties would not be allocated their weekly vaccine amounts.

Those counties have released the following updates to the public on the situation:

Washington County

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Washington County Public Health said the following:

“We were given notice after our mass vaccination clinic on Thursday afternoon that we would not receive the additional 300 prime doses we were initially allocated for the week.

This was disappointing news, but it will NOT impact our upcoming mass vaccination clinic on February 22nd, the closed clinics we have with our community school districts or 2nd doses that are already scheduled.

Unfortunately, the Iowa weather delayed one of our mass clinics, but we have no concerns about meeting the 80% burn rate required to get additional allocations.

We’ve been assured that with our plans moving forward, this pause in allocation will only be for this week.”

Chickasaw County

Lisa Welter, Administrator of Chickasaw County Public Health, released the following statement on Saturday:

“There has been a lot of social media regarding Chickasaw County not getting vaccines as we did not distribute our 80% of vaccines.

I received a call on Thursday night notifying me the governor had made this decision and the doses would be allocated to Hyvee Pharmacy.

I spent a lot of time Friday talking with the governor’s office and state representatives on this matter. They have all been very helpful and trying to support and work with me.

I believe we have met our 80% threshold for the week. It was found that there may be a technical issue with the computer system causing our numbers to be different than what they actually are. I am working with IRIS (the state vaccine reporting system) to get this resolved.

They did report they will try to find vaccine for next week but this is uncertain. We did over 400 vaccinations last week. We have clinics planned for next week and will use the small amount of vaccine that we have left for the clinics.

This is very heartbreaking to my staff and I who have put in countless hours ensuring vaccines were provided in a timely manner and also the individuals of Chickasaw County waiting to be vaccinated.

I will keep fighting for vaccines for Chickasaw County. As more information is available I will relay it.

Thank you all for your patience and understanding. Thank you to the Board of Health andBoard of Supervisors for your support.

Thank you,

Lisa”

Buchanan County

Buchanan County Public Health posted on their Facebook page on Saturday that “Buchanan County Primary Care Providers are focusing on vaccinating our 65 & older population; those providers are contacting their patients as vaccine is available” and encouraging those with primary care providers from outside the county to contact their providers to learn how to get vaccinated.

Poweshiek County

Poweshiek County Public Health posted on their Facebook page on Saturday that they will be able to “hold all scheduled vaccination clinics and appointments for this coming week, another 530 first dose appointments,” adding that “Late Thursday, we received notification from IDPH that part of our allocation would be withheld this coming week. This was unexpected as we had previously been assured everything was on track for another maximum allocation” and that “We are encouraged by our communities’ response to wanting to get the COVID-19 vaccine and know that will help us get back to ‘normal’ sooner.”

Hancock County

Hancock County Health System wrote in a Facebook post that they were “excited to announce we will hold our vaccine clinics scheduled for this coming week as we remain diligent in our efforts to vaccinate all those who put their trust in us,” adding that “Even though Hancock County’s administration of 500 doses far exceeded the state’s newly required 80 percent administration mandate, the doses we gave at our Thursday and Friday clinics did not count toward this week’s allocation. Therefore, Hancock County did not receive the allotment of vaccine it expected for the upcoming week, beginning February 15″ and that “We look forward to the allocation of doses in the upcoming weeks and assure area residents we will continue to hold vaccination clinics as soon as vaccine is received.”

