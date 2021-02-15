Freezing temperatures causing frozen pipe troubles for some

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cindy Koehler is on day three of dealing with frozen pipes, which means no running water to do the daily necessities.

“I haven’t been able to take a shower, flush my toilet, or do laundry,” said Koehler.

Koehler also doesn’t drive, so she’s been ordering jugs of water online to get by for now. The five sitting on her countertop lasted her barely through the day Monday.

“I have bottled water that I’ve been using. I can use that for drinking. I did use some bottled water and wash my hair,” she said.

Koehler says she’s contacted the City to see if it’s a water main issue. A spokesperson for the City said they don’t have any indication of issues with the City’s water service in her neighborhood. Now, she’s waiting for a plumber to come out this week.

Over at Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, just Monday, they’ve had 30 calls just for frozen lines.

“This year, we’re seeing a lot more frozen lines,” said Owner Thomas Hutson.

All eight of their crews are working overtime to get to everyone.

“We take so many calls, and then we say if someone drops out, we put them in front of the line,” said Hutson. “So we are trying to get to as many people as we can.”

Hutson says he’s noticed frozen pipes mainly on mobile homes, but expects it to hit others as well. He advises people dealing with this issue to turn up the heat in their home to thaw pipes, which Koehler has done.

“Open up all the cabinet doors and try to find where the area is that it froze,” he said.

Hutson says in non-mobile homes, trickling water can also help stop pipes from freezing, but warns to be careful of doing this in mobile homes, and everyone should know where your water main shut off is.

“If their pipe bursts, there’s water going all over that can do a lot of damage in a short amount of time, so I want everybody to go find where the water shut off is so if that happens they know how to shut that water off,” he added.

Hutson urges people to be patient as they make their rounds to jobs that can take up to several hours to get done. For Koehler, she’s just hoping to get some relief soon.

