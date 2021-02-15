Advertisement

Fort Madison boy leaves hospital to go home for the first time in his life

By Marci Clark
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Fort Madison toddler is finally home after spending his entire lifetime in the hospital.

University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital

Aidan Moles was born at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City in July 2018. Until February 5 2021, he had never left.

Aidan was born premature with bilateral dysplastic kidneys. He had no kidney function.

“We were told several times that he wasn’t going to make it or they weren’t sure. Very, very tough times. But he’s tough, he’s very tough,” says Aron Donaldson, Aidan’s mother.

Aidan has been through countless rounds of dialysis, sixteen operating room visits, and over three hundred procedures. Last November, Aidan received a life-saving kidney transplant.

After recovering, Aidan was able to go home for the first time in his life.

“It was amazing. I’m so excited for him to come home. Also a little scared. It was tough leaving all the nurses who were like family. You know I saw them more than I see my family. That’s all I’ve known and that’s all he’s known,” says Donaldson.

His discharge was full of emotion for his care team at the children’s hospital.

“It’s been a real honor to watch him grow up and to be part of his life,” says Brynna Van Wyk, ARNP on Aidan’s care team.

“It’s a joy of the heart to know that we have been able to do something this substantial for this little guy. It tugs at your heart strings that your little pal is going home,” says Lyndsay Harshman, Aidan’s Nephrologist.

Aidan’s mother says they are eternally thankful for the kidney donor and they’re looking forward to Aidan’s new chapter in life.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

