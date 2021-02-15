Fayette County man arrested for selling drugs to students at Upper Iowa University

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has been arrested in Fayette County after a week-long investigation that revealed he was selling controlled substances to students at Upper Iowa University.

In a Facebook post, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Justin Pfister, of Hawkeye, was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office said the arrest was made after conducting a search warrant at 202 West Wilbur Street in Hawkeye on Friday.

Officials said more charges are pending.

