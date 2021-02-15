Advertisement

Fayette County man arrested for selling drugs to students at Upper Iowa University

the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Justin Pfister, of Hawkeye, was charged...
the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Justin Pfister, of Hawkeye, was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.(Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has been arrested in Fayette County after a week-long investigation that revealed he was selling controlled substances to students at Upper Iowa University.

In a Facebook post, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Justin Pfister, of Hawkeye, was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office said the arrest was made after conducting a search warrant at 202 West Wilbur Street in Hawkeye on Friday.

Officials said more charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Emmet County Sheriffs Office shows Tracie Lang The Emmett County...
City officials in small Iowa town faces string of charges
Police chief of small Iowa town arrested in Minnesota
Iowa Department of Public Health says a Phase 1C may not be necessary
Iowa Department of Public Health says a Phase 1C may not be necessary
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz gestures while talking about the state's response to the coronavirus...
‘It’s math’: Minnesota governor criticizes Reynolds’ decision to end mask mandate and other restrictions
New bill in Iowa legislature could change rules for tow truck drivers
New bill in Iowa legislature could change rules for tow truck drivers

Latest News

The Cedar Rapids Community School District on Monday announced it has named Darius Ballard as...
Cedar Rapids Community School District names new Washington High School principal
The American Flag stands for freedom and democracy, but one Iowa man is giving it a new look in...
Iowa man designs American flag in honor of Black history month
The American Flag stands for freedom and democracy, but one Iowa man is giving it a new look in...
Iowa man designs American flag in honor of Black history month
Iowa Republican lawmakers are considering bills that would end tenure for professors at Iowa's...
Iowa lawmakers consider bill to end tenure for professors at Iowa’s public universities