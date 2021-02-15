Advertisement

Dubuque man seeks change of venue for new murder trial

Fontae Buelow testifies in court on Thursday, January 18, 2018 (KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Dubuque man who was granted a new trial by the Iowa Supreme Court last year is seeking a change of venue.

The Telegraph Herald reports that 28-year-old Fontae Buelow filed Thursday for the change of venue from Dubuque County, saying media coverage of the case has made it impossible for him to get a fair trial there.

Authorities say Buelow fatally stabbed his girlfriend, 21-year-old Samantha Link of Peosta, on March 31, 2017, while Buelow has maintained that Link stabbed herself twice in the chest.

Buelow was convicted of second-degree murder in 2018, but in December, the state Supreme Court ordered a new trial, saying information about Link’s prior suicide attempt and mental health records should have been allowed.

