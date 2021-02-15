Advertisement

Bitter cold continues Monday forcing school delays and closures

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on cold weather to continue for the next several days. Highs will once again struggle to even get to zero this afternoon, resulting in a record cold Presidents’ Day for many of us.

A large system located to our southwest may just clip our south zone later today into tonight with scattered flurries, otherwise, no precipitation is expected for much of the week.

Plan on a couple more really cold nights, then there should be a little bit of warming with highs into the teens from Wednesday through Friday.

This weekend, a pattern change finally occurs with highs going back to the 20s alongside a chance of snow.

Lows by then will no longer be below zero!

The cold is also forcing several school districts in the TV9 viewing area to either delay class or close Monday. See the full list here.

