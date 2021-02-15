CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Bitter cold continues tonight into President’s Day on Monday. Overnight lows again dip well into the negative teens with highs Monday afternoon topping out just below zero. Wind chills again stay in well below zero. Look for mostly cloudy skies on Monday.

A stray snow shower is possible, mainly south if I-80 as a winter storm skirts by the state to the southeast.

By Tuesday, we look to make it back above zero in the afternoon but it will still be cold with highs only in the single digits. Temperatures continue to rebound through the week, though they will stay below normal.

Small chances for snow are back in the forecast later this week into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.