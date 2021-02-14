Advertisement

West Delaware dominates Class 2A - District 7 tournament, crowns seven champions

By Josh Christensen
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 12:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - West Delaware is one of the favorites to win both the Class 2A dual and traditional state tournaments in Des Moines next week.

On Saturday, the Hawks dominated the 2A - District 7 tournament, crowning seven champions and winning the team title with 205 points. Camanche came in second place with 82 points.

