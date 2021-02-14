Advertisement

Police chief of small Iowa town arrested in Minnesota

(AP Newsroom)
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARMSTRONG, Iowa (AP) -The police chief of a small Iowa town, who was charged with several crimes along with three other local officials last week, has been arrested in Minnesota.

The Martin County, Minnesota, Sheriff’s office said Armstrong, Iowa, Police Chief Craig Merrill was arrested Saturday just over the border from the town where he was employed.

Armstrong’s mayor and the current and former city clerks were all arrested Friday and charged with several felonies and misdemeanors after a long investigation uncovered embezzlement and other offenses.

Merrill is awaiting extradition to Iowa to face the charges. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, questions former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testifies...
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley issues statement on Trump acquittal
This photo provided by Emmet County Sheriffs Office shows Tracie Lang The Emmett County...
City officials in small Iowa town faces string of charges
‘It is a disappointing move’: State rescinds COVID-19 vaccines for five Iowa Counties
Robbery occurred at the Marathon Gas Station on Alpine Rd.
Iowa City police looking for suspects in Friday night homicide
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle...
Jaguars, accused racist strength coach Chris Doyle part ways

Latest News

New bill in Iowa legislature could change rules for tow truck drivers
New bill in Iowa legislature could change rules for tow truck drivers
(file photo)
Full-time in-person option returning to Iowa schools on Monday despite the pandemic
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz gestures while talking about the state's response to the coronavirus...
‘It’s math’: Minnesota governor criticizes Reynolds’ decision to end mask mandate and other restrictions
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response...
Planning, staffing cited amid Iowa’s vaccination struggles