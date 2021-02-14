Organizers planning for 2021 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Iowa State Fair CEO Gary Slater says this summer’s event will go on, according to KCCI in Des Moines.

Slater said, barring a significant resurgence of COVID-19, plans for the state fair are moving forward.

Slater pointed to Governor Kim Reynolds decision to lift restrictions as a positive sign of what is to come this summer, saying the 2020 fair had a complete plan for social distancing before it was canceled.

Slater said fair organizers are prepared to use all or parts of the plan for the 2021 event.

“We will have an Iowa State Fair, but there may be some changes to what the traditional Iowa State Fair looks like, but that remains to be seen as we go through this early spring, late spring and early summer,” Slater said.

The 2021 Iowa State Fair is scheduled for August 12th to the 22nd.

Grand Stand acts scheduled to perform this year include Blake Shelton, Five Finger Death Punch and Casting Crowns.

