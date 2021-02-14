Advertisement

Organizers planning for 2021 Iowa State Fair

Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Iowa State Fair CEO Gary Slater says this summer’s event will go on, according to KCCI in Des Moines.

Slater said, barring a significant resurgence of COVID-19, plans for the state fair are moving forward.

Slater pointed to Governor Kim Reynolds decision to lift restrictions as a positive sign of what is to come this summer, saying the 2020 fair had a complete plan for social distancing before it was canceled.

Slater said fair organizers are prepared to use all or parts of the plan for the 2021 event.

“We will have an Iowa State Fair, but there may be some changes to what the traditional Iowa State Fair looks like, but that remains to be seen as we go through this early spring, late spring and early summer,” Slater said.

The 2021 Iowa State Fair is scheduled for August 12th to the 22nd.

Grand Stand acts scheduled to perform this year include Blake Shelton, Five Finger Death Punch and Casting Crowns.

For a complete list of planned performances, click here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It is a disappointing move’: State rescinds COVID-19 vaccines for five Iowa Counties
17-year-old suspect in car ramming incident arrested in front of KCRG studio
Teen charged after crashing stolen car into vehicles waiting for train in downtown Cedar Rapids
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, questions former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testifies...
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley issues statement on Trump acquittal
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle...
Jaguars, accused racist strength coach Chris Doyle part ways
Grab the layers out the door this morning, winds chills be will be near -30°.
Cold start, more snow moves in tonight

Latest News

This month, a local organization is re-creating a historic moment in honor of Black History...
Local organization to re-create “March on Washington” in honor of Black History Month
Local organization to re-create “March on Washington” in honor of Black History Month
Local organization to re-create “March on Washington” in honor of Black History Month
Iowa COVID case daily update 2-13-2021
Iowa COVID case daily update 2-13-2021
Asbury City Council multi-million dollar road project
Asbury City Council multi-million dollar road project
Waterloo City Council considering $4.1 million body camera deal
Waterloo City Council considering $4.1 million body camera deal