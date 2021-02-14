No new deaths as Iowa reports 395 new COVID cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -No new deaths were reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Sunday as the state counted 395 new COVID cases.

As of 10:30 A.M., the state is reporting a total of 329,098 people in Iowa have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,236 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,726 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 510 of the reported deaths.

A total of 301,774 people in Iowa have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to decline in Iowa. The state reports a total of 240 people are hospitalized with the virus. That’s an increase from the 225 hospitalizations reported on Saturday. In the last 24 hours, 54 people were admitted to Iowa hospitals with the virus. There are 57 patients in the ICU and 29 on ventilators.

According to the data the state makes available, 1,618 people were tested for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. The state reports a total of 1,513.647 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 21.9 percent.

As of 10:30 A.M., the state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 439,944 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. A total of 118,673 people have completed both vaccine doses in Iowa.

