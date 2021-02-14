Advertisement

New bill in Iowa legislature could change rules for tow truck drivers

Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) -A new bill in the Iowa legislature would change some rules for tow truck drivers, according to a report by WOI in Des Moines.

Senate File 331 would change the color of the light allowed when working on the side of the road.

It makes provisions for light on vehicles like snowplows and other emergency vehicles, but it would also ban a towing or recovery vehicle from having red and blue lights unless the state or a municipality owns it.

According to WOI, tow truck drivers are pushing back on a bill, saying they’re concerned changing the color of the light they are allowed to have when working on the side of the road could make their jobs more dangerous.

