Marion firefighters distributing COVID vaccines in Marion schools

Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) -Marion firefighters have been on the frontlines of the covid 19 pandemic and now they are helping vaccinate eastern Iowans.

Marion firefighters have started distributing vaccines to teachers and staff in the Marion Independent School District.

Clinics began on Thursday and should continue for the next couple weeks.

For nearly a year, members of the Marion Fire Department have been serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic....

Posted by City of Marion, Iowa Government on Friday, February 12, 2021

This month, a local organization is re-creating a historic moment in honor of Black History...
Local organization to re-create “March on Washington” in honor of Black History Month
Iowa COVID case daily update 2-13-2021
Asbury City Council multi-million dollar road project
Waterloo City Council considering $4.1 million body camera deal
