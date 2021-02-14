Marion firefighters distributing COVID vaccines in Marion schools
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) -Marion firefighters have been on the frontlines of the covid 19 pandemic and now they are helping vaccinate eastern Iowans.
Marion firefighters have started distributing vaccines to teachers and staff in the Marion Independent School District.
Clinics began on Thursday and should continue for the next couple weeks.
