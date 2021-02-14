Local organization to re-create “March on Washington” in honor of Black History Month

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This month, a local organization is re-creating a historic moment in honor of Black History Month.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Corridor is re-enacting their own version of the original march on Washington from the perspective of young people. Lori Amphey says, with issues involving race at the forefront now more than ever, they want kids to know about civil rights and know that their voice matters.

The event will include a march and speeches from young activists. JaeCis Wright is leading the event. She started the program “Jaecism not racism” to get young people involved in these issues.

“Its always important to come up with something, especially for the youth. I wanted to do something for Black History Month to celebrate the month,” said Wright. “There’s no age limit to be a civil rights activist.”

“One of the big things that I know JaeCis is doing with JaeCism, is trying to create a safe place for students to talk about race. Alot of times they get shut down and that’s not appropriate. We want them to come talk in a setting where they can express exactly how they feel,” said Ampey.

The event is happening on Friday February 26th at 4 p.m. The march will start at 361 17th Street and extends to Washington Avenue. Everyone is welcome.

