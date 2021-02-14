Advertisement

‘It’s math’: Minnesota governor criticizes Reynolds’ decision to end mask mandate and other restrictions

Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) -Minnesota’s Governor is criticizing Governor Reynolds’ decision to lift a mask mandate and several capacity restrictions, according to WOI in Des Moines.

Reynolds lifted all restrictions on Iowa businesses on Friday, February 5th, just days after three cases of the United Kingdom variant were confirmed to be in Iowa.

Governor Tim Walz talked about it during a press conference on Friday.

“I can’t imagine being at 25% positivity rate like we’re seeing in Iowa and that is the you’re going to overwhelm your hospitals,” Walz said. “It’s it’s inevitable. It’s just a math, it’s math, it’s not anything else. And that can all be alleviated by the situation we’re in.”

Minnesota is restricting capacity in businesses and restaurants to 50%. Walz also mandating they close after 11:00 P.M., saying he wants to see a lower positivity rate in his state.

