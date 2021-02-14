Iowa Department of Public Health says a Phase 1C may not be necessary

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -The Iowa Department of Public Health says it hopes it won’t need a Phase 1C vaccination level for people younger than 65, according to KCCI in Des Moines.

The state is still currently vaccinating people in Phase 1B, which includes people over 65 years old and front line workers like first responders, teachers and child care staff.

Phase 1C would start in the middle of this year and include people under 65 with underlying conditions and other essential workers.

But the IDPH Director Kelly Garcia said federal officials tell her this phase may not be needed. She says we should start to see widespread distribution that can keep pace with demand by April or the start of May.

Garcia said until Iowa can get a larger supply of the vaccine, clinics will have to continue limiting who can receive a shot.

