Iowa City West wins relay, Linn-Mar’s Aiden Carstensen wins backstroke at state meet

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City West wasn’t able to repeat as state champions, but managed to win one event at the state meet on Saturday. The 200-yard medley relay team of Boyd Skelley, Jordan Christensen, Holden Carter and Luke Nichols won with a time of 1:32.64, which was just a second shy of the state record.

Linn-Mar’s Aiden Carstensen won a state title in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 49.83. He was the only swimmer with a sub-50 time.

Waukee won the team title with 268.5 points.

