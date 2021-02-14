Advertisement

Health experts seeing vaccines increase people moving back into care facilities

By Brian Tabick
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Health care experts said they were starting to see an uptick in people moving back to care facilities after a sharp decrease in 2020.

Candy and Jay Cardini were one of the families who took a loved one out of a care facility. Candy’s father, Herb Kane, was taken out of his home and brought him into theirs.

“He didn’t understand why he couldn’t come out, and he kept asking is please come on in, and we did see him start to decline,” said Candy.

Kane suffered from short-term memory loss. His facility shut its doors to visitors on March 14th. That happened to be Kane’s, a WWII veteran, 96th birthday. The decision was made after Candy said they could see her father’s health declining by not seeing loved ones. They brought in-home hospice care as well as a bed for him to sleep in. He passed away on June 11th.

“He loved word-finding books and playing solitaire on his tablet,” said Candy. “Those were some of the good days.”

Lori Ristau, Senior Vice President of Communications for the Iowa Health Care Association, said the Nardini’s weren’t the only ones doing this during the early days of the pandemic. She said there was a 16 percent decrease in people moving into Iowa care facilities in 2020 because people were scared of not seeing their loved ones, as well as some medical procedures that would require rehabilitation were canceled.

“That’s a difficult decision under a normal circumstance, so COVID-19 did not make that decision any easier,” said Ristau.

Ristau said they were starting that number turn around after vaccinations started.

“People still need skilled care,” she said. “A nursing home is the safest place they can be for that level of care.”

Ristau said they would continue working with local health departments to secure vaccines for people coming to live in care facilities. As for the Nardini’s, they said it was tough for people living in the facilities as well as their families.

“We had some quality time, and we didn’t want him to die alone,” said Jay. “In that last week, when we knew it was heading in that direction, he didn’t. We were able to be with him when he passed.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It is a disappointing move’: State rescinds COVID-19 vaccines for five Iowa Counties
17-year-old suspect in car ramming incident arrested in front of KCRG studio
Teen charged after crashing stolen car into vehicles waiting for train in downtown Cedar Rapids
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, questions former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testifies...
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley issues statement on Trump acquittal
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle...
Jaguars, accused racist strength coach Chris Doyle part ways
Grab the layers out the door this morning, winds chills be will be near -30°.
Cold start, more snow moves in tonight

Latest News

This month, a local organization is re-creating a historic moment in honor of Black History...
Local organization to re-create “March on Washington” in honor of Black History Month
Local organization to re-create “March on Washington” in honor of Black History Month
Local organization to re-create “March on Washington” in honor of Black History Month
Iowa COVID case daily update 2-13-2021
Iowa COVID case daily update 2-13-2021
Asbury City Council multi-million dollar road project
Asbury City Council multi-million dollar road project