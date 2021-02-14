Full-time in-person option returning to Iowa schools on Monday despite the pandemic
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Starting on Monday, a new law will require Iowa schools to offer full-time in-person learning despite the pandemic.
Governor Reynolds signed the bill into law late last month.
The law says if a school is switching to hybrid learning or virtual learning, it must also offer in-person classes. A Public Health Disaster declaration issued by Governor Reynolds can waive the requirement.
The state can also waive it if the Department of Education grants a school waiver due to teachers quarantining.
