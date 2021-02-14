Dubuque County extends mask mandate

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -The Dubuque County Board of Health approved a new resolution that would extend the county’s mask mandate.

The mandate was set to expire on March 1st.

The new resolution states the mandate stays in place until modified, rescinded, or extended until the county’s incident management team declares Phase 1B of vaccinations in the county completed or until June 15th (whichever of those comes sooner).

The Board of Supervisors must now approve the resolution for it to come into effect.

