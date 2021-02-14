Advertisement

Dubuque County extends mask mandate

Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -The Dubuque County Board of Health approved a new resolution that would extend the county’s mask mandate.

The mandate was set to expire on March 1st.

The new resolution states the mandate stays in place until modified, rescinded, or extended until the county’s incident management team declares Phase 1B of vaccinations in the county completed or until June 15th (whichever of those comes sooner).

The Board of Supervisors must now approve the resolution for it to come into effect.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It is a disappointing move’: State rescinds COVID-19 vaccines for five Iowa Counties
17-year-old suspect in car ramming incident arrested in front of KCRG studio
Teen charged after crashing stolen car into vehicles waiting for train in downtown Cedar Rapids
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, questions former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testifies...
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley issues statement on Trump acquittal
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle...
Jaguars, accused racist strength coach Chris Doyle part ways
Grab the layers out the door this morning, winds chills be will be near -30°.
Cold start, more snow moves in tonight

Latest News

This month, a local organization is re-creating a historic moment in honor of Black History...
Local organization to re-create “March on Washington” in honor of Black History Month
Local organization to re-create “March on Washington” in honor of Black History Month
Local organization to re-create “March on Washington” in honor of Black History Month
Iowa COVID case daily update 2-13-2021
Iowa COVID case daily update 2-13-2021
Asbury City Council multi-million dollar road project
Asbury City Council multi-million dollar road project
Waterloo City Council considering $4.1 million body camera deal
Waterloo City Council considering $4.1 million body camera deal