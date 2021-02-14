Advertisement

Coralville fire crews respond to fire alarm at Coral Ridge Mall

Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) -Crews responded to a fire alarm at Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville only to find a broken sprinkler pipe on Saturday afternoon.

Officials tell KCRG-TV9 emergency crews responded to the alarm at 3:40 P.M.

When they arrived, they found the broken pipe leaking water in the west vestibule of J.C. Penny.

Authorities said the cold weather caused the pipe to bust, but that very little water got inside the store and crews were able to silence the alarm once they arrived.

