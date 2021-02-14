Advertisement

Cold Valentine’s Day

By Joe Winters
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Happy Valentine’s Day! This is a simple day weather-wise a cold is the dominant feature.  Record cold highs continue today below zero with wind chills of -20 to -40 throughout the day.  Monday is another cold day after which the core of the cold starts to shrink. Teens, above zero, are possible with the 20s for the upcoming weekend.  Have a good day and stay warm!

