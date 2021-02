Another round of light snow blanketed eastern Iowa on Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With extreme cold in place, yet another batch of light, fluffy snow fell across eastern Iowa Friday night into Saturday.

Most of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area saw 1 to 2 inches of fresh fluff with some areas reporting up to about 3 inch totals but the wind and drifting snow Saturday afternoon made taking snowfall measurements difficult.

Below are some of the unofficial snowfall reports from the snow Friday night into Saturday.

County Location ST Mag. BENTON 2 NNW MOUNT AUBURN IA 1 BLACK HAWK 1 SSE WATERLOO IA 2 BLACK HAWK 1 NW CEDAR FALLS IA 1.9 BLACK HAWK 1 NNE WATERLOO IA 1.8 BREMER TRIPOLI IA 0.5 CEDAR DURANT IA 2 CEDAR STANWOOD IA 1.1 CEDAR LOWDEN IA 1.7 DUBUQUE 1 NW DUBUQUE REGIONAL A IA 1.2 DUBUQUE 2 ENE DUBUQUE IA 1 DUBUQUE 1 W DUBUQUE IA 1.7 HARDIN 1 ESE IOWA FALLS IA 1 IOWA NORTH ENGLISH IA 1 JOHNSON SOLON IA 1.5 JOHNSON 2 NNW NORTH LIBERTY IA 1.5 JONES 2 ESE FAIRVIEW IA 1.1 LINN 3 NNE CEDAR RAPIDS IA 1.2 LINN 2 W CEDAR RAPIDS IA 1.1 LINN 1 SE ROBINS IA 1.1 LINN 3 NNE CEDAR RAPIDS IA 1.3 LINN 2 SSW HIAWATHA IA 1.4 LINN COGGON IA 2 LINN LISBON IA 1.5 LINN 1 NE MOUNT VERNON IA 1.5 LINN LISBON IA 2 LINN COGGON IA 2.5 LOUISA 3 ESE AMBER IA 1.6 MARSHALL 3 NNW MARSHALLTOWN IA 0.3 SCOTT DAVENPORT MUNICIPALITY IA 1 SCOTT 1 SE DAVENPORT IA 1 STORY 5 NNW CAMBRIDGE IA 1.5 TAMA 1 SW TRAER IA 1 WASHINGTON 1 SW WASHINGTON IA 1 JO DAVIESS 3 N STOCKTON IL 1 JO DAVIESS 2 SE GALENA TERRITORY IL 1.7 CRAWFORD EASTMAN WI 1 GRANT SINSINAWA WI 3

Unlike rain, measuring snowfall is not automated so we rely on your snowfall reports! If you have a snowfall report to share, please send it to weather@kcrg.com. Remember when measuring snow to take a few different measurements and average them out. Be sure to avoid any drifts!

Submit your photos of the snow via YouNews:

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.