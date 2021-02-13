Advertisement

Wieskamp-led No. 15 Iowa routs Michigan State 88-58

Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) flexes his muscle in the second half of an NCAA college...
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) flexes his muscle in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) -Joe Wieskamp scored 21 points to lead Iowa’s balanced offense in an 88-58 win over Michigan State on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes had three players score in double figures and Luka Garza wasn’t one of them. Garza had a season-low eight points on 3 of 11 shooting, but his teammates more than made up for the star senior being held well below his 20-point average.

Jack Nunge matched a career high with 18 points and Connor McCaffery had 16 points.

The staggering Spartans are in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1997.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It is a disappointing move’: State rescinds COVID-19 vaccines for five Iowa Counties
17-year-old suspect in car ramming incident arrested in front of KCRG studio
Teen charged after crashing stolen car into vehicles waiting for train in downtown Cedar Rapids
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle...
Jaguars, accused racist strength coach Chris Doyle part ways
Grab the layers out the door this morning, winds chills be will be near -30°.
Cold start, more snow moves in tonight
Area hospital voices concern over UIHC proposed North Liberty hospital
Mercy Iowa City voices concern over University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics proposed North Liberty hospital

Latest News

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, questions former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testifies...
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley issues statement on Trump acquittal
Former Hawkeyes coach Chris Doyle parts ways with Jacksonville Jaguars
Former Hawkeyes coach Chris Doyle parts ways with Jacksonville Jaguars
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks to the media after the Republican's weekly Senate luncheon,...
Joni Ernst to NY Times reporter on Impeachment trial: “Total, total s*** show”
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
Iowa reports 13 more COVID death, 710 more cases