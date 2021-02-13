Volunteers brave freezing temperatures to give COVID-19 vaccines to teachers, first responders

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -Teachers in the Oelwein Community School District got their first chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru clinic Friday. This comes a few days before the state’s 100% in-person learning mandate goes into effect.

Hundreds of cars waited their turn at a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic hosted at Upper Iowa University in Fayette.

Justin Post is a success coach for the Oelwein Community School District, and works with students of all ages. He says he was excited to get the vaccine on Friday. “I think it’s extremely important, just teachers are working with students all the time, and to help minimize our spread of the COVID-19, I think it’s very important that we do that,” says Post.

The clinic put around 400 shots in arms in 4 hours, giving first doses to firefighters, law enforcement, teachers, and childcare workers across Fayette County. Volunteers worked in below-zero temperatures to get the job done.

“It’s cold, so we’re just getting our fingers used to going quickly, answering questions, trying to keep the line moving. These guys, even though they’re in their cars, it’s a really cold environment today,” says Karrie Peterson, district nurse in the Oelwein Community School District. She spent Friday afternoon volunteering at the clinic giving shots to adults, to help out her students.

Fayette County Public Health officials say they plan to do similar clinics about every two weeks- and Peterson says she hopes to be there volunteering. “They’re all stepping up and doing their part, and I think it’s a great opportunity for us to have this opportunity,” says Peterson, “I’ve had everyone that’s come by tell us thank you, they’re waving, thumbs up, smiles on their faces.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.