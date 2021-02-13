Advertisement

Trial for Iowa City man accused of murdering his wife likely delayed for a third time

Roy Browning, Jr., 67, of Iowa City (Courtesy: Johnson County Jail)
Roy Browning, Jr., 67, of Iowa City (Courtesy: Johnson County Jail)(KCRG)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -The trial for an Iowa City man accused of murdering his wife in 2019 will likely be delayed for a third time.

Roy Browning Jr. is accused of murdering his wife, JoEllen Browning, on April 5, 2019. He’s pleaded not guilty.

The trial was scheduled to begin on March 16th, but, according to court documents, a trial rescheduling conference has been scheduled to take place on February 18th at 11:00 A.M. via phone.

According to a motion for continuance filed by Browning’s lawyer, attorney Leon F. Spies, Browning’s defense team says COVID-19 precautions and restrictions have “continued to severely impede counsel’s ability to confer with the Defendant, review the voluminous discovery materials in this case, and determine the necessity of filing pretrial motions.”

Browning’s defense team also cited the inability of independent forensic examination of evidence to be completed before the beginning of the March 16th trial date as another reason for rescheduling request.

JoEllen Browning was found dead in her Iowa City home. Investigators concluded she died from multiple stab wounds and later ruled the death a homicide.

Roy Browning Jr. was arrested for her death on October 28, 2019 and charged with first-degree murder.

The two were married for 42 years and investigators believe money problems could have been a factor in the crime.

The trial was previously scheduled to begin on March 10, 2020 and later rescheduled for October 13, 2020.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

kcrg wx
Another cold day, snow possible Thursday afternoon
Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
The Cedar Rapids Police Department are asking the public’s assistance identifying the suspect...
Cedar Rapids Police asking for help identifying suspect in lottery ticket theft
Linn County Emergency Management explains how dangerous even a small amount of flooding can be.
National Weather Service releases first flood outlook of the season
Grab the layers out the door this morning, winds chills be will be near -30°.
Cold start, more snow moves in tonight

Latest News

Authorities are looking for Richard Wilson, 43, who failed to report back to the Marshalltown...
Officials looking for work release escapee from Marshalltown Residential Center
The Lexington Police Department has no information on a suspect in a shooting.
Investigators name Bettendorf officer who killed man
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Doctors recommend women plan mammograms around COVID-19 vaccine
Doctors recommend women plan mammograms around COVID-19 vaccine
(file photo)
Iowa cancels plan to select vendor for vaccine call center