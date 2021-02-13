Trial for Iowa City man accused of murdering his wife likely delayed for a third time

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -The trial for an Iowa City man accused of murdering his wife in 2019 will likely be delayed for a third time.

Roy Browning Jr. is accused of murdering his wife, JoEllen Browning, on April 5, 2019. He’s pleaded not guilty.

The trial was scheduled to begin on March 16th, but, according to court documents, a trial rescheduling conference has been scheduled to take place on February 18th at 11:00 A.M. via phone.

According to a motion for continuance filed by Browning’s lawyer, attorney Leon F. Spies, Browning’s defense team says COVID-19 precautions and restrictions have “continued to severely impede counsel’s ability to confer with the Defendant, review the voluminous discovery materials in this case, and determine the necessity of filing pretrial motions.”

Browning’s defense team also cited the inability of independent forensic examination of evidence to be completed before the beginning of the March 16th trial date as another reason for rescheduling request.

JoEllen Browning was found dead in her Iowa City home. Investigators concluded she died from multiple stab wounds and later ruled the death a homicide.

Roy Browning Jr. was arrested for her death on October 28, 2019 and charged with first-degree murder.

The two were married for 42 years and investigators believe money problems could have been a factor in the crime.

The trial was previously scheduled to begin on March 10, 2020 and later rescheduled for October 13, 2020.

