Snow likely this morning, record cold sets in for the weekend

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on snow to continue across eastern Iowa much of the morning. Snow accumulation is still on track to wind up in the 1 to 3 inch range for most areas. The big weather story of the weekend continues to be on the cold air and a wind chill warning is in effect for our entire area. In this particular setup, wind chills may be as cold as -40! Actual low temperatures tonight should range from -15 to -20 in most areas, which will lead to a record cold Valentine’s Day as highs stay below zero again tomorrow. This cold will continue for the first half of next week before finally pulling away by Thursday or Friday. Take good care and be safe in the cold!

