Proposed state law would prohibit cities from banning specific dog breeds

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) -There are dozens of cities throughout Iowa with some sort of ban on a specific dog breed. The goal of the ordinance is to protect people from dogs they feel are vicious.

Some Eastern Iowa cities have pit bull bans like Martelle, and Monticello, which allows pit bulls as support dogs. A proposed state law would prohibit cities from adopting, enforcing or administering a ban specific to a dog breed.

Workers at Animal Welfare Friends in Monticello say their shelter has filled up with pit bulls in the past. They have to rely on people to travel from different parts of Iowa to adopt them. They say it’s painful telling a person from Monticello that they can’t take home a pit bull because of their ordinance.

“It is heartbreaking,” says. “Specifically when there are small children involved.”

So they support the senate proposal, saying it’s not the breed of a dog that makes them vicious. “There are certain groups of people that have trained pit bulls to be fighting dogs,” said Bagge. “And they come with that pre-conceived notion, but they’re not that way.”

Leaders with the Humane Society of the United States says cities should go after behaviors, and not how a dog looks like

“Focus on things like reducing the amount of time that the animal is chained up outside,” said Preston Moore. “Or focus on things like.”

Moore agrees that it’s not the breed of a dog that makes them vicious. “Most communities in Iowa have policies based on animal behaviors and not breed, and we certainly don’t see any sort of animal increase in terrible animal incidents in those communities,” said Moore. “Instead we see these communities being kept safe.”

