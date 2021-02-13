Advertisement

Officials looking for work release escapee from Marshalltown Residential Center

Authorities are looking for Richard Wilson, 43, who failed to report back to the Marshalltown...
Authorities are looking for Richard Wilson, 43, who failed to report back to the Marshalltown Residential Center on Friday, February 12, 2021.
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) -Authorities are looking for a man who failed to report back to the Marshalltown Residential Center.

Officials say Richard Wilson, 43, failed to report back to the Marshalltown Residential Center, as required, on Friday morning. Wilson was convicted of 2nd Degree Robbery and other crimes in Polk County.

He is described as a white male, 6′2″ tall, and weighs 231 pounds.

Wilson was admitted to the work release facility on October 6, 2020. 

Anyone with any information on Wilson’s whereabouts should contact local police.

