Advertisement

Monticello stays unbeaten in Top-10 win over West Branch

By Josh Christensen
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG) - Monticello closed out the regular season with an undefeated record after beating No. 10 West Branch on Friday, 49-30. The Panthers outscored the Bears 25-12 in the second half.

Monticello will open the Class 3A substate playoffs versus Vinton-Shellsburg on Feb. 22. West Branch will face either Bellevue or Tipton on Feb. 18 in the Class 2A substate playoffs.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It is a disappointing move’: State rescinds COVID-19 vaccines for five Iowa Counties
17-year-old suspect in car ramming incident arrested in front of KCRG studio
Teen charged after crashing stolen car into vehicles waiting for train in downtown Cedar Rapids
Grab the layers out the door this morning, winds chills be will be near -30°.
Cold start, more snow moves in tonight
kcrg wx
Another cold day, snow possible Thursday afternoon
Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post

Latest News

Kelsey Joens scores three of her 26 points in a 55-47 victory over Linn-Mar on Friday evening.
Joens scores 26 to lead Iowa City High over Linn-Mar
Monticello claimed the River Valley Conference title after beating West Branch on Friday.
Monticello stays unbeaten with Top-10 win over West Branch
Iowa City High played its first game in 20 days, but still managed to beat Linn-Mar, 55-47.
Joens scores 26 to lead Iowa City High over Linn-Mar
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle...
Jaguars, accused racist strength coach Chris Doyle part ways