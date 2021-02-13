Monticello stays unbeaten in Top-10 win over West Branch

WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG) - Monticello closed out the regular season with an undefeated record after beating No. 10 West Branch on Friday, 49-30. The Panthers outscored the Bears 25-12 in the second half.

Monticello will open the Class 3A substate playoffs versus Vinton-Shellsburg on Feb. 22. West Branch will face either Bellevue or Tipton on Feb. 18 in the Class 2A substate playoffs.

