Monticello stays unbeaten in Top-10 win over West Branch
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG) - Monticello closed out the regular season with an undefeated record after beating No. 10 West Branch on Friday, 49-30. The Panthers outscored the Bears 25-12 in the second half.
Monticello will open the Class 3A substate playoffs versus Vinton-Shellsburg on Feb. 22. West Branch will face either Bellevue or Tipton on Feb. 18 in the Class 2A substate playoffs.
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.