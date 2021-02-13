Joni Ernst to NY Times reporter on Impeachment trial: “Total, total s*** show”

WASHINGTON (KCRG) -”Total, total s*** show,” was how Iowa Senator Joni responded to a New York Times reporter when asked for her reaction to the move by House Democrat Impeachment managers to hear testimony from witnesses during Saturday’s impeachment trial.

Times reporter Emily Cochrane tweeted that Ernst called the move “a tool of revenge” against Trump, adding “if they [Democrats] want to drag this out, we’ll drag it out. They won’t get their noms, they won’t get anything.”

The trial was expected by many to wrap up soon, with House impeachment managers expected to make their closing arguments and a vote on the verdict on Saturday.

But the trial took a surprise turn earlier on Saturday after the Senate voted to allow witnesses in the trial after Democrats made a surprise bid to subpoena Republican Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington, who overheard a heated phone call between House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and former President Donald Trump as McCarthy reportedly pleaded and argued with Trump to get him to call off rioters during the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol Building.

Five Republicans, including Senators Susan Collins of Maine, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah and Ben Sasse of Nebraska, joined Democrats in a 55-45 vote to allow for more witnesses and evidence.

According to Cochrane’s report, the vote to allow witnesses reportedly made Senate Republicans furious, as many have already stated publicly their intention to vote to find Trump not guilty.

The situation was resolved when Herrera Beutler’s statement on the call was read aloud into the record for senators to consider as evidence. As part of the deal, Democrats dropped their planned deposition and Republicans abandoned their threat to call their own witnesses.

