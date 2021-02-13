Iowa reports 13 more COVID death, 710 more cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa Department of Public Health on Saturday reported an additional 13 COVID-19 related deaths and 710 more cases of the virus in Iowa.

As of 1:00 P.M., the state is reporting a total of 328,703 people in Iowa have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,236 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,726 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 510 of the reported deaths.

A total of 300,365 people in Iowa have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to decline in Iowa. The state reports a total of 225 people are hospitalized with the virus. That’s a decrease from the 249 hospitalizations reported on Friday. In the last 24 hours, 37 people were admitted to Iowa hospitals with the virus. There are 55 patients in the ICU and 33 on ventilators.

According to the data the state makes available, 3,156 people were tested for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. The state reports a total of 1,512,029 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 21.9 percent.

As of 1:00 P.M., the state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 439,944 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. A total of 118,673 people have completed both vaccine doses in Iowa.

