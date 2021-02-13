Iowa lawmakers looking to ban tenure at Iowa’s public universities

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -State Republican lawmakers are looking to ban tenure at Iowa’s three public universities (University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and University of Northern Iowa )

A Senate Education subcommittee passed Senate File 41 on Thursday and a House Education Committee passed House File 49 on Friday.

According to the Des Moines Register, critics worry the ban would hinder the state’s ability to attract and retain school faculty.

