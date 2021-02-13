Iowa City police looking for suspects in Friday night homicide

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa City Police are looking for suspects in a homicide that happened on Friday night.

Authorities say they were called to an apartment in the 600 block of South Governor Street just before 8:00 P.M. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a deceased adult male.

One witness told police that three men entered the residence, shot the victim, and fled.

The victim has been identified, but police are withholding his name pending family notification and an autopsy, scheduled for Monday.

Police say there does not appear to be a threat to the general public at this time.

Iowa City Police are asking for the public’s help identifying those involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lt. Scott Gaarde at 319-356-5280. Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this incident if an arrest is made.

Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted via the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477).

All tips and calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information are not required to reveal their identity to collect a reward.

The incident remains under investigation by the Iowa City Police Department, the Johnson County Attorney’s Office, and the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

