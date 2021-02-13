Advertisement

Iowa cancels plan to select vendor for vaccine call center

(file photo)
(file photo)(WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -Gov. Kim Reynolds’ administration announced Friday it would not award a contract for an outside vendor to operate a call center to help residents find information about coronavirus vaccine appointments.

The Iowa Department of Public Health informed several companies that had submitted emergency bids for the contract last week that it would not select any of them and was “continuing to evaluate call center solutions.”

The department’s notice did not elaborate but cited an administrative rule that allows for bidding processes to be cancelled when in the state’s interest.

The call center was to field inquiries about coronavirus vaccines, including helping screen residents for eligibility and set them up with providers to make appointments.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

kcrg wx
Another cold day, snow possible Thursday afternoon
Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
The Cedar Rapids Police Department are asking the public’s assistance identifying the suspect...
Cedar Rapids Police asking for help identifying suspect in lottery ticket theft
Linn County Emergency Management explains how dangerous even a small amount of flooding can be.
National Weather Service releases first flood outlook of the season
Grab the layers out the door this morning, winds chills be will be near -30°.
Cold start, more snow moves in tonight

Latest News

Authorities are looking for Richard Wilson, 43, who failed to report back to the Marshalltown...
Officials looking for work release escapee from Marshalltown Residential Center
The Lexington Police Department has no information on a suspect in a shooting.
Investigators name Bettendorf officer who killed man
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Doctors recommend women plan mammograms around COVID-19 vaccine
Doctors recommend women plan mammograms around COVID-19 vaccine