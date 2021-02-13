Investigators name Bettendorf officer who killed man

BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) -Officials identified the Bettendorf police officer who fatally shot a man Feb. 7 as a three-year veteran of the department.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety on Friday identified the officer as Zachary Gish.

The officer remained on administrative leave as the investigation continues into the shooting of 49-year-old Brian Gregory Scott, of Bettendorf.

Police say the shooting happened after officers were called to a home for reports of a dispute.

A man and woman had left the home before officers arrived but were found by officers in a vehicle about 90 minutes later. The woman exited the vehicle and told officers the man, later identified as Scott, had threatened to kill her.

Police said Scott refused to comply with officers’ commands before an officer shot him.

