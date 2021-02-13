Advertisement

Dubuque Community School District investigating racist comments during basketball live stream

Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -The Dubuque Community School District is investigating racially heated comments caught during a live stream of a basketball game on Tuesday.

The incident happened at a basketball game between Hempstead High School and Waterloo West. A Dubuque district spokesperson said a staff member made the comments.

After learning about the comments, the district took the live stream down.

According to a statement to KCRG-TV9, the district said they have discussed what happened and apologized to staff from Waterloo West.

In the statement, the district said “We take any allegations like this seriously and strive to always foster an environment that embraces the diversity around us and creates a positive learning community.”

