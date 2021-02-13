Advertisement

Diversity group calls Jags’ hiring of former Hawkeyes coach ‘unacceptable’

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle...
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle walks on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Northern Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer defended the hiring of former Iowa assistant Chris Doyle on Thursday, Feb. 11, 20201, by saying he “vetted him thoroughly along with our general manager and owner.” Iowa agreed to pay Doyle $1.1 million in a resignation agreement last June after scores of former players said he bullied and discriminated against them. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -A group whose mission is to increase diversity in the NFL has strongly criticized the Jacksonville Jaguars and new coach Urban Meyer for hiring assistant Chris Doyle.

The Fritz Pollard Alliance cited issues involving Doyle when he worked at the University of Iowa.

The alliance said in a statement Friday that “at a time when the NFL has failed to solve its problem with racial hiring practices, it is simply unacceptable to welcome Chris Doyle into the ranks of NFL coaches.

The statement added: “Doyle’s departure from the University of Iowa reflected a tenure riddled with poor judgment and mistreatment of Black players.

Meyer defended the hiring of the former Iowa assistant, saying he “vetted him thoroughly along with our general manager and owner.”

