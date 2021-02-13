Dangerous, record cold on Valentine’s Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dangerous cold takes us into Valentine’s Day on Sunday. Look for actual lows tonight to plummet well into the negative teens and -20s as clouds clear somewhat. Wind chill readings by early Sunday morning will be in the -30s and even -40s for most of eastern Iowa. At these temperatures, frostbite is possible in just 10 minutes. Take care to limit time outside and cover exposed skin if you need to be outdoors for a brief time.

There is a small chance for some light snow showers on Sunday. This will be very light and fluffy and short-lived.

Bitter cold continues into the workweek and temperatures don’t look to make it above zero until at least Tuesday.

