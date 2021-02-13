Advertisement

COVID-19 Vaccines don’t alter DNA

By Ethan Stein
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Question: Can the vaccine change your DNA?

Source: CDC

Answer: The COVID-19 mRNA vaccines do not change or interact with your DNA in any way.

The mRNA from a COVID-19 vaccine never enters the nucleus of the cell, which is where our DNA is kept. This means the mRNA cannot even interact with DNA.

The CDC said mRNA vaccines teach our cells how to make a protein that triggers an immune response. That immune response is what protects us from getting infected if the real virus enters our bodies.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

kcrg wx
Another cold day, snow possible Thursday afternoon
‘It is a disappointing move’: State rescinds COVID-19 vaccines for five Iowa Counties
Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
Grab the layers out the door this morning, winds chills be will be near -30°.
Cold start, more snow moves in tonight
The Cedar Rapids Police Department are asking the public’s assistance identifying the suspect...
Cedar Rapids Police asking for help identifying suspect in lottery ticket theft

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 2, ,2021 file photo, a traveler walks through Terminal B of LaGuardia...
Airlines push White House to reject testing for US flights
Doctors recommend women plan mammograms around COVID-19 vaccine
Doctors recommend women plan mammograms around COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, Lear Preston, 4, who attends Scott Joplin Elementary...
CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely
‘It is a disappointing move’: State rescinds COVID-19 vaccines for five Iowa Counties