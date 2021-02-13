COVID-19 Vaccines don’t alter DNA

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Question: Can the vaccine change your DNA?

Source: CDC

Answer: The COVID-19 mRNA vaccines do not change or interact with your DNA in any way.

The mRNA from a COVID-19 vaccine never enters the nucleus of the cell, which is where our DNA is kept. This means the mRNA cannot even interact with DNA.

The CDC said mRNA vaccines teach our cells how to make a protein that triggers an immune response. That immune response is what protects us from getting infected if the real virus enters our bodies.

