Community comes together to remove snow at apartment complex after i9 investigation

By Ethan Stein
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - After our KCRG-TV9 i9 investigative unit learned a property owner in Williamsburg was having a hard time finding a local snow removal company, about 20 volunteers gathered to remove snow at the complex.

The lack of a local snow removal company left residents at the Town and Country Housing Apartments snowed in for days, which meant they missed doctor’s appointments and transportation services couldn’t reach the residents.

Some of the people who live there are elderly and have disabilities. Barb Irwin, who lives at the Town and Country Housing Apartments, was frustrated because she couldn’t even check her mail, do laundry or take out the trash.

Dr. Chad Garber, who was one of the volunteers, said he found out about the issue after KCRG aired a story on Friday. He said he then tried to help organize volunteers to clean the apartment complex.

Garber said it took about an hour to remove the snow from the complex because of the number of people and equipment.

Truverse Management owns the property. It told our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigate Unit in an email, it couldn’t find a contractor in the area who had the capacity to add their property. So, it’s been using a crew from Des Moines to clear the snow, which also helped the volunteers clear the snow last weekend.

Last week, the property manager told us it had found an individual in the area who had agreed to remove snow at the property for the remainder of the year. However, on Friday it told us it plans on continuing to use the Des Moines contractor to remove snow at the property.

Leeann Rinder, who lives at the apartment complex, said she was so happy and grateful to those who helped remove the snow.

