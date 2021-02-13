Church food pantry adapts to cold weather challenges

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) -Volunteers at the Assembly of God Church in Manchester didn’t let cold weather stop them from helping people in need of food after its monthly drive-through food pantry was delayed by last Thursday’s blizzard.

After rescheduling for a two-day event this week on Thursday and Friday, organizers moved operations inside to avoid the cold, and set up appointments for families to pick up their food.

Because of a lack of space and having to store food overnight, volunteers say they weren’t able to give families as much food as they normally would.

Linda Farrand has been helping give out food for nearly a decade. She says during the pandemic, she’s seen an increase of people needing help. “There’s a lot of need...Sometimes people would leave with 150 pounds of food. And we just couldn’t deal with that, with the temperatures,” says Farrand.

Farrand says the church is planning to be back to its full-scale set-up for their next food pantry in March.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.